Local
One-on-one with Lindsay Whalen
We sat down with Lindsay Whalen as she returned to Williams Arena as head coach of the Gophers women's basketball team.
Video
Evening forecast: Low of 27; periods of sleet and snow
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Afternoon forecast: Here comes the rain, then snow
Rain will change over to snow tonight, with some areas getting a foot to foot and a half by Sunday night.
Nation
Comey compares Trump to mob boss
James Comey blasts President Donald Trump as unethical and "untethered to truth" and his leadership of the country as "transactional, ego driven and about personal loyalty," according to a forthcoming book from the former FBI director.
Sports
Olympic gold medalist Jessie Diggins recognized by House
Olympic gold medalist and Minnesota Jessie Diggins was recognized on the Minnesota House floor during the session Thursday.
