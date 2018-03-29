More from Star Tribune
Evening forecast: Low of 27, more clouds and cold ahead
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Gophers
Motzko takes reins as Gophers head coach
The University of Minnesota introduced Bob Motzko as the men's hockey head coach. Motzko leaves St. Cloud State Univ. to replace Don Lucia as the Gophers' head coach.
World
Malala overcome with emotion upon returning home
Malala Yousafzai spoke to an audience about coming home to Pakistan for the first time since being shot by the Taliban five years ago.
Variety
'Monday You're Not So Bad' rehearsal
Messersmith rehearses "Monday You're Not So Bad" with his band in preparation for the recording studio on February 14, 2016.
Video
Afternoon forecast: Weekend of cold, snow
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
