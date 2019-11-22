More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
Evening forecast: Low of 27; mainly clear and cold ahead of warm weekend
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Nostalgia trifecta: Dayton's, Santabears and window displays
The Dayton's Project in downtown Minneapolis unveiled newly designed display windows, featuring a collection of Santabears in the main window.
Video
Afternoon forecast: Sunny and mid-30s
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Outdoors
Hunting for answers: The spread of CWD in Minnesota's deer population
Traditional deer hunters and deer farmers blame each other for the spread of chronic wasting disease in Minnesota's wild deer population. University of Minnesota researchers are working to find a simple, faster test to uncover CWD in live deer.
Duluth
Duluth-Superior area forecast for Nov. 22
Duluth-Superior area forecast for Nov. 22