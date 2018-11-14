More from Star Tribune
Local
Owner of dogs shot by Minneapolis police: 'I'll sell my car if I have to'
One dog was killed and the other seriously wounded early Tuesday while Minneapolis police were executing an arrest warrant in St. Paul.
Vikings
Access Vikings: Vikings to battle Chicago for first place
After the bye, the Vikings don't have an easy start to the second half of the season with taking on the Bears, the leaders of the NFC North.
Vikings
Cousins on Bears: 'They have good players all over the yard'
Quarterback Kirk Cousins says the Vikings have been focusing on the Bears' ability to create turnovers on defense as they approach Sunday's game.
Vikings
Vikings, Bears could be a great defensive battle
Vikings players give their impressions of what the Bears defense will bring and what they need to do to overcome Chicago while on the road.
Vikings
Zimmer: 'We can be nasty when we want to'
Vikings coach Mike Zimmer talks about how the Bears defense will prove to be a challenge in Sunday's game.
