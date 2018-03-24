More from Star Tribune
Local
Marjory Stoneman Douglas students join thousands marching in St. Paul
Several Marjory Stoneman Douglas students joined 20,000 Minnesotans at the State Capitol to rally for gun safety and control as part of the national March for Our Lives movement.
Video
Evening forecast: Low of 26 and clearing
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Nation
Young D.C. marchers fighting for their future
Summoned by student survivors of the Florida school assault, people swarmed by the tens of thousands into the nation's capital and cities across America on Saturday to march for gun control and ignite political activism among the young.
Video
Forecast: Mostly cloudy, high of 40
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Twins
Twins' Sano says he's glad investigation is over
Twins third baseman Miguel Sano says it was frustrating to wait for MLB's assault investigation to end, but he's pleased with the outcome.
