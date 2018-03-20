More from Star Tribune
Gophers
Lucia, Coyle weigh in on search for U hockey coach
Departing Gophers men's hockey coach Don Lucia put in a plug for assistant Mike Guentzel, while AD Mark Coyle said he thinks the U job is the best one in the country.
Local
Freeman's full news conference announcing murder charges on Noor
Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman announced murder and manslaughter charges against Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor in the death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond.
Local
Charges filed againt Minneapolis officer Noor
Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor was charged with murder and manslaughter in the July shooting death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond, a decision that prosecutors said was delayed by some of the officer's colleagues' reluctance to testify.
Video
Evening forecast: Low of 25, with snow stopping early
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Local
Dec., 2017: Justine Damond's father 'deeply concerned' about investigation
At a news conference in December, 2017, in Sydney, Australia, John Ruszczyk said the family is "deeply concerned about the possibility that the initial investigation was not done properly or with the greatest sense of integrity or completeness."
