More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Video
Vikings
Kyle Rudolph says Broncos can't be taken lightly
The Vikings tight end says he's glad Minnesota is facing Denver in Week 11, as it's given them time to prepare for the Broncos defense.
Nation
At least 3 injured in California school shooting
The Los Angeles County Fire Department says now there are three confirmed injuries following a shooting at Saugus High School in the city of Santa Clarita.
Variety
South African singers reunite with Minnesota Chorale
Getting two dozen South African singers to Minnesota was a pricey proposition. To help, members of the Minnesota Chorale and the Minnesota Orchestra offered up beds in their guest rooms and seats at their dining room tables. For some, the weeklong stay was a continuation of friendships that sparked during that first rehearsal and persisted via Facebook Messenger.
Vikings
Kevin Stefanski: 'We chose this identity'
Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski has been pleased with how the offense has responded to losing wide receiver Adam Thielen to an injury since playing Detroit saying, "All of our guys stand at the ready."
Video
Evening forecast: Low of 25; clear and warming
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast