More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
Evening forecast: Low of 25 and clear; Saturday approaches 50
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Underground explorer maps Minnesota springs
Greg Brick has a job with a DNR project to search out and map springs throughout the state.
Video
Afternoon forecast: Mostly sunny, high 40
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Kirk Cousins' infant son does 'skol' chant
With a little help from mom, Julie Hampton, Kirk Cousins' 5-month-old son, Cooper, tests out the 'skol' chant.
Vikings
Access Vikings: What did team get in Kirk Cousins?
After a crushing loss in the NFC title game in Philadelphia, the Vikings sent another prominent message they're aiming for the Super Bowl next season.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.