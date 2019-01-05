More from Star Tribune
Wild
Parise-Coyle-Kunin line leads Wild to win over Senators
Sarah McLellan recaps the 4-3 win over the Senators in her Wild wrap-up.
Wild
Wild overcomes rocky start to hold off Senators
Coach Bruce Boudreau discusses the 4-3 win over the Senators.
Video
Evening forecast: Low of 24, with a cooldown ahead
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Afternoon forecast: Mostly sunny, high 43
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Morning forecast: Sunny and warm; high 43
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
