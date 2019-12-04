More from Star Tribune
Vikings
Access Vikings: Trouble in Seattle
Reporters Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer talk on the controversy with cornerback Xavier Rhodes in Seattle and what sort of workload running back Dalvin Cook may have with his injury going forward.
Vikings
Zimmer on Rhodes: 'I have a ton of respect for him'
After an upsetting loss to Seattle, Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer says they can only worry about one week at a time and hope they have enough wins to earn a playoff spot at the end of the season.
Vikings
Cook on injury: 'I don't feel like it's going to hold me back'
After suffering a shoulder injury that took him out against the Seahawks on Monday, Vikings running back Dalvin Cook says he's confident he'll play on Sunday against the Lions.
Vikings
Diggs: 'I'm confident in our team, as always'
Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs anticipates a scrappy game against the Lions, even if Detroit is most likely out of the playoff run.
Video
Evening forecast: Low of 24 and mainly clear
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast