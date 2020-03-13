More from Star Tribune
Nation
Trump declares virus pandemic a national emergency
President Donald Trump announced Friday that he is declaring the coronavirus pandemic a national emergency, as Washington struggles with providing Americans with relief and officials race to slow the spread of the outbreak.
Local
Gov. Walz: 'We are going into a heightened state of readiness to protect Minnesotans'
Gov. Tim Walz declared a peacetime state of emergency, limiting large gatherings such as concerts, conferences and sporting events.
Video
Evening forecast: Low of 22; more clouds roll in
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Politics
Pelosi outlines relief bill amid virus pandemic
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi held a news conference Friday to outline the Families First Coronavirus Response Act in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
Video
Afternoon forecast: 39, windy; clouds move in Saturday
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast