More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
Evening forecast: Low of 22; cloudy and calm
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Afternoon forecast: Mostly sunny, high 34
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Morning forecast: A cold start, then high of 34
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Gophers
Gophers react after Big Ten tourney upset over Purdue
Gophers players Jordan Murphy, Amir Coffey, Dupree McBrayer and Gabe Kalscheur talk after Friday's win over No. 2 seed Purdue in the Big Ten tournament
Gophers
Fleck addresses the first week of Gophers spring practice
Gophers football coach P.J. Fleck spoke with the media on Friday afternoon.