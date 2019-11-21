More from Star Tribune
Local
Video shows alleged fatal neglect in Beltrami County jail
Hardel Sherrell of Apply Valley died in the Beltrami County jail in 2018 while suffering from pneumonia. His mother alleges in a wrongful-death suit that staff left him unattended despite his pleas for help despite having complications from a rare immune system disorder.
Video
Evening forecast: Low of 20; cloudy, windy and colder
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Outdoors
Hunting for answers: The spread of CWD in Minnesota's deer population
Traditional deer hunters and deer farmers blame each other for the spread of Chronic Wasting Disease in Minnesota's wild deer population. University of Minnesota researchers are working to find a simple, faster test to uncover CWD in live deer.
Video
Afternoon forecast: Cloudy, turning colder; high 37
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Duluth
Duluth-Superior area forecast for Nov. 21
Duluth-Superior area forecast for Nov. 21