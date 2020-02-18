More from Star Tribune
Politics
Trump's clemency blitz: Blagojevich, Kerik, Milken and more
President Donald Trump has gone on a clemency blitz, commuting the 14-year prison sentence of former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich and pardoning former NYPD commissioner Bernie Kerik.
Politics
Bloomberg to join debate stage as Dems eye Nevada
As the Democratic presidential candidates hit the debate stage in Nevada Wednesday night, they'll be joined for the first time by billionaire Mike Bloomberg.
Politics
Video
Evening forecast: Low of -2; bitterly cold night and morning
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast