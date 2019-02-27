More from Star Tribune
Politics
Cohen says he's worried about the fate of the U.S.
Former Donald Trump lawyer Michael Cohen, in his closing remarks, says he's worried that if the president doesn't win re-election in 2020, there will not be a "peaceful transition of power."
Politics
Cohen: Thankful for the opportunity to tell my truth
Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's former personal attorney, spoke briefly to the media after he finished a long and at times contentious day testifying before the House Oversight Committee.
Gophers
Pitino, Gophers preview Thursday's game at Northwestern
Gophers coach Richard Pitino, Dupree McBrayer and Daniel Oturu talk Wednesday in preparation for Northwestern.
Video
911 calls reflect chaotic Wisconsin highway pileup
The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office has released video and still images as well as 911 recordings that reflect a chaotic scene during a 131-vehicle pileup on a Wisconsin highway.
Video
Evening forecast: Low of 2-below; cloudy and bitterly cold
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast