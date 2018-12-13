More from Star Tribune
Vikings
Stefanski: 'We're not looking to change anything'
Vikings interim offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski held his first press conference since Minnesota fired John DeFilippo earlier this week. He refused to talk about being blocked to interview with the New York Giants or what the future may hold for him, and instead says his focus is Miami.
Vikings
Cook: 'We control what we control'
With changes in their offensive coaching, Vikings running back Dalvin Cook says he's not worried with what is going on in the front office and instead says Minnesota's confidence hasn't deteriorated as they prepare for Week 15.
Vikings
Priefer on special teams: 'We need to get better'
Vikings special teams coordinator Mike Priefer says the blocked field goal by Seattle was an illegal play and that they can't use it as an excuse not to play better.
Video
Evening forecast: Low of 19; clearing skies
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Variety
Timelapse: Watch the rink at the Mall of America come to life
The 12,000-square-foot ice skating rink "Skate the Star" is now open at the Mall of America.
