Evening forecast: Low of 18, inch or two of snow tonight with more to come
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Jayme Closs suspect makes brief court appearance
Jake Patterson has yet to enter a plea to charges that could imprison him for life if convicted. Patterson is accused of kidnapping 13-year-old Jayme Closs and killing her parents last fall in northwestern Wisconsin. Next court date set for March 27.
Video
Afternoon forecast: More snow arrives later today
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Politics
Pelosi's pointed reaction to Trump's SOTU
Face to face with emboldened Democrats, President Donald Trump on Tuesday called on Washington to cast aside "revenge, resistance and retribution" and end ridiculous partisan investigations in a State of the Union address. Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, reacted pointedly to some of Trump's remarks.
Politics
Highlights from Trump's State of the Union address
President Donald Trump on Tuesday called on Washington to cast aside "revenge, resistance and retribution" and end "ridiculous partisan investigations."
