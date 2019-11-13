More from Star Tribune
Evening forecast: Low of 16; clearing with above-freezing temps possible
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Vikings
Dalvin Cook: 'I try to lead by example'
Vikings running back Dalvin Cook, who was recently named NFC Offensive Player of the Week, says he takes a mental snapshot of the opposing players before a play starts so he can memorize where they'll be coming from when he runs with the ball.
Vikings
Mike Zimmer says Gary Kubiak 'has been tremendous'
Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer is pleased with the way things have gone for the offense this season, with running back Dalvin Cook proving to be an asset to Minnesota.
Politics
Top diplomat: Ukraine aid held up for leverage
William Taylor, the top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine, revealed the new information as the House Intelligence Committee opened extraordinary hearings on whether the 45th president of the United States should be removed from office.
Politics
Schiff, GOP tangle over witnesses, whistleblower
At the start of Wednesday's historic House Intelligence Committee impeachment hearings, Republicans tangled with the committee's chairman, Rep. Adam Schiff, over witnesses the Republicans wanted testimony from, including the whistleblower.