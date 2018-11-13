More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Wolves
New Timberwolves say they'll embrace opportunity
The three players acquired by the Timberwolves in the Jimmy Butler trade are still trying to adjust to their new surroundings and team.
Wild
Wild returns home hoping to keep its road rhythm alive
The Wild is back at Xcel Energy Center to host the Capitals on Tuesday after going 5-2 on a seven-game road swing.
Video
Evening forecast: Low of 16; clear and cold
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Forecast: Mostly sunny, high of 26
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Nation
California firefighters work through the night
Firefighters worked into the night Monday trying to contain a blaze that killed at least 42 people and destroyed 6,700 structures, mostly homes, in the town of Paradise, Calif.
