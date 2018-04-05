More from Star Tribune
Twins fans say frigid home opener is 'pretty OK'
Temperatures in the mid-30s didn't deter Twins fans from taking in a traditional rite of Spring.
Augsburg Prof. Mzenga Wanyama addresses media after ICE meeting
Mzenga Wanyama and his wife, Mary, were given 90 days to depart the United States in their meeting with ICE Thursday.
Evening forecast: Low of 15, cold with some light snow possible
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Oct. 7, 2016: With surveillance footage investigators describe mall attack
At this news conference on Oct. 7, 2016, investigators spelled out in detail just what happened at the Crossroad Center mall in St. Cloud when Dahir Adan attacked several people.
Tour bus crashes on way to Masters
A tour bus headed to the Masters golf tournament flipped over on a Georgia interstate on Thursday, injuring at least a dozen people and snarling traffic as scores of fans made the pilgrimage to one of golf's premier events. The bus driver has been charged with DUI.
