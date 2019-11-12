More from Star Tribune
Evening forecast: Low of 15; cold with plenty of clouds
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video surveillance shows vandal damaging NE Minneapolis mosque
A vandal struck a mosque in northeast Minneapolis in the middle of the night, and the state's leading Islamic civil rights group wants the incident investigated as a possible hate crime.
Video animation flies through the urban village at St. Paul's Ford site
Mixed-use village will include affordable housing, green space.
Afternoon forecast: Cold sunshine, high 19
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Duluth
Duluth-Superior area forecast for Nov. 12
