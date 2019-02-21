More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Local
Time-lapse of February's record-breaking snowfall
The 9 inches of snow that fell across the Twin Cities on Wednesday shattered the snowfall record for February.
Video
Judge imposes gag order on Roger Stone
U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson has imposed a gag order on Roger Stone after he posted a photo on Instagram of her with what appeared to be crosshairs of gun.
Video
Evening forecast: Low of 15; cloud cover grows
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Snow falls on Las Vegas Strip
Las Vegas is getting a rare taste of winter weather, with significant snowfall across the metro area for the first time in a decade.
Video
Afternoon forecast: Brief respite from snow, high of 24
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
