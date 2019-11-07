More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Video
Vikings
Vikings' offense tries to force defenses to communicate
Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski says when they're in control of the ball they want to give their opponents plays they haven't seen before and keep them guessing.
Vikings
Kyle Rudolph believes Dallas will be playoff threat in December
Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph says that if the Vikings can't win against the Cowboys, they will come to regret it later in the season when the playoffs start.
Video
Evening forecast: Low of 15; a few clouds to go with the cold
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Duluth
Duluth-Superior area forecast for Nov. 7
Duluth-Superior area forecast for Nov. 7
Video
Afternoon forecast: Mostly sunny and cold, high 27
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast