Sports
Hockey team president: Crash overwhelming 'tragedy'
The president of the Canadian junior hockey team, Humboldt Broncos, on Saturday referred to the accident in which 14 people were killed and 15 people were injured as "a tragedy" which is "unprecedented and overwhelming".
Twins
Saturday fell apart quickly for Berrios
The Twins righthander looked strong for three innings before Seattle got to him in the fourth and fifth
Twins
Morrison still looking for his first big hit with Twins
Logan Morrison, the Twins new DH, has one hit since the start of the season
Local
Father shares tragedy of infant daughter's death over and over
Jon Markle shares the story of his infant daughter's death with a group of people who have been convicted of drunken driving.
Video
Evening forecast: Low of 14, with increasing clouds that might prevent record
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
