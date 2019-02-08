More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Politics
Whitaker: 'I have not interfered' in Mueller probe
Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker says he has "not interfered in any way" in the special counsel's Russia investigation. Whitaker also says he has not talked to President Donald Trump or senior White House officials about the investigation.
Video
Evening forecast: Low of -14; clouds with bitter and extreme cold
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Variety
Tour a home near Lake Minnetonka that feels like a time capsule
Konrad Kruger built his home himself near Lake Minnetonka with reclaimed materials on land where a train trolley once passed through.
Variety
Feel like skydiving in the middle of a Minnesota winter?
iFly in Minnetonka is a vertical wind tunnel that simulates the free fall of a parachute jump.
Video
Afternoon forecast: Bitter cold, high near zero
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.