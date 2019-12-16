More from Star Tribune
Politics
Member of Congress from Michigan will vote to impeach Trump
U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin, a freshman Democrat who flipped a battleground Republican seat, said Monday she will vote to impeach President Donald Trump.
Vikings
Mike Zimmer: 'There's still two weeks left, we got to win'
Vikings coach Mike Zimmer says turnovers and roster depth helped the team beat the Chargers on Sunday.
World
Ceremony marks 75 years since Battle of the Bulge
Veterans joined U.S. and European leaders for a ceremony marking the 75th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge.
Politics
Schumer: Bolton, Mulvaney should testify at trial
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has proposed that four witnesses be called at the expected Senate trial in January, assuming the House passes articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.
Video
Evening forecast: Low of 14; clear skies
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast