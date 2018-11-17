EDITOR'S NOTE: We are changing commenting systems. As part of this transition, beginning Thursday the system will not be available. We expect to resume commenting service on Sunday, Nov. 18.
Wild
Missed chances sting Wild in loss to Sabres
Coach Bruce Boudreau discusses the 3-2 loss to the Sabres.
Sabres complete comeback over Wild with two third-period goals
Sarah McLellan recaps the 3-2 loss to the Sabres in her Wild wrap-up.
Gophers
Pitino, Gophers preview Vancouver Showcase
Gophers coach Richard Pitino, Dupree McBrayer and Matz Stockman talk in preparation for the Vancouver Showcase
Denied Justice: Alesha Erickson
Evening forecast: Low of 11; clear and cold
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast