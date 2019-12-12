More from Star Tribune
Vikings
Adam Thielen: 'I've learned how to be patient'
Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen is taking things day by day with his hamstring injury, remaining optimistic to be back on the field soon.
Politics
House leaders push their messages on impeachment
Speaker Nancy Pelosi sounded confident Democrats will have the votes to impeach the president next week but said it is up to individual lawmakers to weigh the evidence and decide for themselves. Yet Republicans seem unwavering in their opposition to expelling Trump.
Nation
Mountain lion captured in Los Angeles suburb
Officials said it wasn't the big cat that killed a resident's dog and injured another pet last week in the same suburb.
Vikings
Kyle Rudolph says nomination for Payton award is 'really special'
Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph has been nominated for the third time for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award, saying that there are lots of Vikings players deserving of the honor.
