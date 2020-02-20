More from Star Tribune
Nation
Paraglider rescued after crash into power lines
A paraglider spent three hours trapped in power lines before being rescued in northern California.
Nation
Roger Stone sentenced to over 3 years in prison
The sentencing comes amid Trump's unrelenting defense of his longtime confidant and follows an extraordinary move by Attorney General William Barr to back off his Justice Department's original recommendation for prison time.
Twins
Timelapse: Minnesota Twins training camp portrait shoot
Watch as Star Tribune photographer Carlos Gonzalez snaps portraits of Twins players including Josh Donaldson, Miguel Sano, Jose Berrios, Byron Buxton and Max Kepler.
Video
Evening forecast: Low of 10; clear and getting warmer
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Basketball and meatpacking are two constants in Austin
"That was one of the best things in the world to happen for this town, the basketball team taking off like that," says Mayor Tom Stiehm.