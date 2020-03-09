More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Video
High Schools
Paige Bueckers shows why she's a basketball phenom
The top high school basketball recruit in the nation, Paige Bueckers is hoping to extend the Hopkins Royals' two-year unbeaten streak before heading to UConn under coach Geno Auriemma.
Video
Evening forecast: Low in the mid-20s
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Politics
Michigan could redefine Democratic campaign
Michigan is the largest of six states with Democratic primaries on Tuesday, and it could redefine what has become a showdown between Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders.
Video
Afternoon forecast: Mostly cloudy and cooler, high 40
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Morning forecast: Mostly cloudy, cooler, high 40
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast