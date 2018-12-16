More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Vikings
What does Sunday's win over Dolphins mean for Vikings?
Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer break down the Vikings' 41-17 win over the Dolphins, and whether it means the team's offense will have success going forward after changing coordinators this week.
Vikings
Cousins: 'We showed up' vs. Dolphins
Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins says even though interim offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski did a good job he believes the plays have always been there.
Video
Evening forecast: Low 30s, watch out for freezing of melted snow
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Vikings
Zimmer says Stefanski was calm and 'never got panicked'
In his debut as offensive coordinator, Kevin Stefanski called plays that enabled the Vikings to defeat Miami 41-17. Head coach Mike Zimmer was pleased with his performance, but says they have to get back to work as they still have two games left that are critical in making it to the playoffs.
Vikings
Thielen already looking ahead on the schedule
After a dominant win over Miami, Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen praised Minnesota's efforts, but is already looking at the importance of the final two games of the regular season.
