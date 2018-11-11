More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Gophers
Pitino, Gophers ready to take on Utah at the Barn
Gophers coach Richard Pitino, Amir Coffey and Jordan Murphy preview the Utah game
Variety
ABC's 'Black-ish' goes crazy for Prince in landmark episode
The TV series will pay tribute to the Purple One on this week's big episode.
Video
Evening forecast: Low 20s, snow Up North
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Wild
Wild closes out road trip with 'character' win over Blues
Coach Bruce Boudreau discusses the 3-2 win over the Blues.
Wild
Wild turns in gutsy effort to hold off Blues in road-trip finale
Sarah McLellan recaps the 3-2 win over the Blues in her Wild wrap-up.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.