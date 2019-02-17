More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
Evening forecast: Light snow possible in parts of state
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Twins
Twins third baseman Miguel Sano reports to camp in a good mood
The slugger might be the key to the Twins' season. He's spent the offseason working on his conditioning.
Twins
Twins' Cruz: We've got good shot at playoffs
Twins DH Nelson Cruz, who reported to camp on Sunday, says he believes his new team "has a good shot to take it to the next level — playoffs."
Video
Afternoon forecast: Snow flurries; high of 24
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Morning forecast: Occasional light snow with a high of 24
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.