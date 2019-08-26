More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
Evening forecast: Isolated thunderstorms
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Gophers
Gophers men's basketball team at the State Fair
Gophers guard's Payton Willis and Gabe Kalscheur spoke Monday at the Minnesota State Fair.
Vikings
Hughes: 'I know I still have a long ways to go'
Vikings cornerback Mike Hughes says that coming back from an injury is mentally taxing, but he credits his mom and the Vikings' training staff for helping him through his recovery.
Variety
Mixing science and cooking for kids
Liz Heinecke teaches kids about science using common products found in pantries. Her newest book turns those pantry ingredients into food in a science-based cookbook for families.
Vikings
Zimmer: 'A lot of things that we need to correct'
Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer doesn't put the blame for the first team offense's performance against the Cardinals on just one player,.