Evening forecast: Intermittent clouds; low in 40s
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Politics
Kavanaugh: Family, name 'permanently destroyed'
Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh has told a Senate panel that his family and his name "have been totally and permanently destroyed."
Local
Former Mpls. officer Noor ordered to stand trial
Ex-Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor arrived at the Hennepin County Government Center on Thursday for a pretrial hearing.
Video
Afternoon forecast: Mostly cloudy, high near 60
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Politics
Ford strongest memory Kavanaugh and Judge 'laughing'
Christine Blasey Ford says her strongest memory of the time she alleges Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her when they were teens is the laughter.
