More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
Evening forecast: Increasing clouds, low of 13
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Denied Justice: Jennifer
Jennifer, who asked that her last name not be used, reported being raped in St. Paul in 2014. Ramsey County declined to prosecute, saying there was insufficient evidence to prove that a rape occurred.
Video
Morning forecast: Mostly cloudy, high in teens
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Vikings
Access Vikings: A win and they're in, but will they?
Reporters Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer are split on who will win in Week 17 against Chicago and discuss why they can't agree as the Vikings prepare to try and extend their season into the playoffs.
Video
Evening forecast: Cloudy and single digits
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.