Passport to Spring flower show at Landscape Arboretum
The Passport to Spring flower show at the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum features nine displays that each represent a different country, showcasing native plant life and decorations.
Frozen waterfall draws sightseers in Minneapolis
Minnehaha Falls is now a giant, frozen display of huge icicles. The waterfall drops 53 feet in Minneapolis but is now frozen solid. Visitors can look at the falls from an overlook, but officials discourage anyone from going down into the basin because of the danger of falling ice. The falls attracts more than 850,000 visitors a year,
Winter balloon rally in Hudson takes flight despite cold temps
The 2019 Hudson Hot Air Affair and the annual winter festival in Hudson, WI will be celebrating 30 years, February 1-3.
Moment of Brazil dam collapse caught on camera
A video released Friday shows the exact moment a deadly dam burst in Brazil on January 25. The wall of sludge and mud from the dam is seen encroaching from the left side of the screen as vehicles move around on the right side but they are eventually covered by the mud.
Evening forecast: High teens overnight
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
