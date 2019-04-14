More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Twins
Buxton risks injury, again, to make another great catch
He's never going to stop going all-out to rob opponents of hits. He proved it again Sunday.
Video
Evening forecast: High of 46, look for a bright moon late
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Afternoon forecast: Mostly sunny with a high of 47
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Morning forecast: Partly sunny with a high of 47
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Sports
United open Allianz Field with a 3-3 tie
Locker-room reaction after an afternoon swirling with color, sound and emotion ended with Minnesota United's 3-3 draw with New York City FC