More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Golf
Golf stars say Minnesota 'home for golf'
Pro golf stars Stacy Lewis and Phil Mickelson talked about their ties to golf in Minnesota ahead of the KPMG Women's PGA tournament at Hazeltine National in June.
Twins
Odorizzi named AL player of the week
The Twins righthander shut down the Astros and the Yankees last week to receive the honor.
Video
Evening forecast: Flirting with freezing; bring in sensitive vegetation
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Politics
Michael Cohen arrives at N.Y. prison
President Donald Trump's ex-lawyer has arrived at an upstate New York prison to start a three-year sentence for crimes including campaign finance violations related to hush-money payments made on Trump's behalf.
World
Prince Harry: Birth of son 'most amazing'
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, are the proud parents of a new baby boy.