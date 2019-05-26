More from Star Tribune
Evening forecast: Enjoy beautiful night, with rain on the way
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Afternoon forecast: Sunshine and 75
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
MN United
MNUFC delivers season's fifth shutout
United coach Adrian Heath, rookie Hassani Dotson and vet Ethan Finlay discuss Saturday's 1-0 victory over Houston and Dotson's first MLS start.
Video
Morning forecast: Sunshine and 75
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Gophers
Gophers softball is College World Series bound
Coach Jamie Trachsel, pitcher Amber Fiser and leadoff hitter MaKenna Partain met with the media following Saturday's victory.