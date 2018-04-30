More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Vikings
Access Vikings: Which pick can make immediate impact?
Access Vikings recaps the 2018 NFL draft and has an idea which player could make an immediate impact.
Wolves
Moving on: Wolves looking for 'versatility'
Timberwolves coach/president of basketball operations Tom Thibodeau and GM Scott Layden on Monday looked back at the 47-victory season that was and what could be next season
Video
Evening forecast: Dropping into 60s overnight
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Nation
Lois Riess appears in Florida court
A Minnesota woman accused of killing her husband at their home and another woman in Florida to apparently steal her identity has appeared before a judge who ordered she remain in a Florida county jail without bond.
Video
Afternoon forecast: Cloudy, high near 80
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
