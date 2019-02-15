More from Star Tribune
Gophers
Pitino, Gophers players preview Saturday's game vs. Indiana
Gophers coach Richard Pitino, Brock Stull and Eric Curry talk Friday in preparation for Indiana game
Nation
Active shooter reported at Illinois industrial park
City officials say there is an active shooter situation at an industrial park in Aurora, Illinois. The city sent a tweet Friday afternoon saying police are on the scene.
Video
Evening forecast: Dropping back to 0
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Politics
Trump on emergency: 'I didn't need to do this'
In a comment that will surely be used to challenge the legal underpinnings of his emergency declaration regarding building a border wall, Trump hinted at the political realities behind his action.
Video
Afternoon forecast: Sunny and cold; high 12
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
