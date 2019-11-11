More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Video
Vikings
Mike Zimmer says Kirk Cousins is making good decisions
Vikings coach Mike Zimmer credits their win over Dallas with managing the clock, converting first downs, and stopping the Cowboys' offense in fourth-down situations.
Gophers
Watch Gophers fans storm the field after Minnesota beats Penn State
Thousands of elated fans stormed the field after the Gophers beat Penn State 31-26 Saturday at TCF Bank Stadium.
Video
Evening forecast: Decreasing clouds, low around 3
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
World
Hong Kong police shoot protester in the street
A video posted online shows police in Hong Kong shooting at least one protester as demonstrators disrupted the morning rush hour on Monday.
Video
Afternoon forecast: Frigid and breezy
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast