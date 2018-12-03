More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
Evening forecast, Dec. 3
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Vikings
Zimmer frustrated with Vikings as 'up and down team'
Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer is concerned with the lack of consistency with Minnesota's playing, and after Sunday's loss to the Patriots he needs to figure out his team's problems.
Gophers
Richard Pitino and the Gophers break down loss in Big Ten opener
Gophers coach Richard Pitino, Jordan Murphy and Matz Stockman try to explain their blowout loss at No. 16 Ohio State Sunday.
Video
Afternoon forecast: Cloudy with a high of 27
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Politics
Hearse carrying George HW Bush departs funeral home
A hearse carrying the casket of former President George H.W. Bush has left a Houston funeral home.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.