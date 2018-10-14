More from Star Tribune
Vikings
Adam Thielen has another 100-yard day
Adam Thielen extended his record for most 100-plus-yard receiving games to start a season during Sunday's 27-17 victory over Arizona.
Vikings
Cousins: 'That's a dance I can get behind'
Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins talked about his end-zone dance, leadership style and much more after beating the Cardinals.
Video
Evening forecast: Cooler temperatures remain
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Vikings
Zimmer on Thielen: 'He doesn't think there's a ball he can't catch'
Vikings coach Mike Zimmer had high praise for wide receiver Adam Thielen after he caught 11 passes for 123 yards and a touchdown to help beat the Cardinals 27-17.
Vikings
Access Vikings OT: Vikings win, but lose Hughes
Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer break down the Vikings' 27-17 win over the Cardinals and share the reaction in the locker room to first-round pick Mike Hughes' knee injury.
