More From Video
MN United
new designated player Darwin Quintero on joining MN United
His official presser was Monday
MN United
MN United director player personnel Amos Magee on the Darwin Quintero deal
They did his official presser Monday
Variety
Coming to the plate: Target Field's new food options
Tom Horgen and Amelia Rayno sampled the new food options at Target Field on Monday where the Twins unveiled a variety of new menu offerings to be served during the 2018 Major League Baseball season.
Twins
Lynn: One bad pitch cost me four runs
Twins righthander Lance Lynn says "I've got to be better than that" after giving up a first-inning grand slam Monday.
Video
Evening forecast: Continued snow flurries
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
