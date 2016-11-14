More from Star Tribune
More From Weather
Variety
Snow science: Crystal clues to climate change, watersheds
Capturing snowflakes isn't as easy as sticking out your tongue.
Blogs
Flashes of Spring - Meltdown Accelerates in Coming Days
Our blue sky vacation spills into the weekend with temperatures trending above average for a couple days. 50F will feel surprisingly good. We cool off next week but I think we're done with arctic air now; we'll see a few more nights in the teens and 20s, but going forward the air probably won't hurt your face. A light mix is possible by Tuesday, but nothing deserving of the word "storm" is shaping up the next 1-2 weeks, just a couple inches of slush for far southwest Minnesota on Friday as a storm tracks south of the state.
Variety
Utah snowmobiler survives 4 frigid nights in wilderness
A snowmobiler who spent four nights alone in freezing temperatures in the Utah wilderness without food or water said he didn't think he would survive.
Local
Warming up: Weekend may bring first 50s of the year
Mild conditions are expected to continue through most of next week
Local
Bomb technicians collect valuables for displaced tenants
Bomb technicians from the FBI conducting a final sweep of the apartment building where a fatal explosion occurred last week were able to retrieve some important items for tenants who were not allowed to collect personal belongings.
