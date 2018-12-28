More from Star Tribune
Evening forecast: Cloudy and single digits
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Vikings
Access Vikings: A win and they're in
Reporters Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer are split on who will win in Week 17 against Chicago and discuss why they can't agree as the Vikings prepare to try and extend their season into the playoffs.
Vikings
Hughes on injury: 'I wouldn't wish this injury on anybody'
Vikings cornerback Mike Hughes gave an update on his recovery from a torn ACL, which he suffered while playing against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, October 14, 2018, and says his goal for next season is to win comeback player of the year.
Video
Afternoon forecast: Cloudy with falling temperatures
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Denied Justice: Jennifer
Jennifer, who asked that her last name not be used, reported being raped by an old classmate in St. Paul in 2014. Ramsey County declined to prosecute, saying there was insufficient evidence to prove that a rape occurred.
