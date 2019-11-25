More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
Evening forecast: Cloudy, 30s
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Nation
Trump honors Conan the dog, injured in al-Baghdadi raid
President Donald Trump is honoring the U.S. military dog that participated in the operation that ended with the death of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.
Video
Afternoon forecast: Breezy, high of 45
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Duluth
Santa skydives into Duluth's Bentleyville
Santa Claus skydives into Bentleyville in Duluth to usher in the holiday season in the Northland.
Duluth
Duluth-Superior area forecast for Nov. 25
Duluth-Superior area forecast for Nov. 25