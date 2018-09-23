More from Star Tribune
Evening forecast: Clouds cut state in half, varying temps across
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Vikings
Access Vikings Overtime: Breaking down the loss to the Bills
Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer analyze the Vikings' 27-6 loss to the Bills on Sunday.
Vikings
WATCH: Cousins on the Vikings' loss to the Bills
Quarterback Kirk Cousins discusses his performance in the Vikings' 27-6 loss to the Bills.
Vikings
WATCH: Zimmer: 'I don't have any doubts about this football team'
Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer on the team's 27-6 loss to the Bills on Sunday, and its quick turnaround before facing the Rams on Thursday night.
Vikings
WATCH: 'Not at all': Murray says Vikings didn't overlook Bills
Vikings running back Latavius Murray said they "definitely take it personal" after a 27-6 home loss to the Bills on Sunday.
